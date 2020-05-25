Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $168.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.51. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.