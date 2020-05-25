ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after buying an additional 244,173 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 484,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after buying an additional 131,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

