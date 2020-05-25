ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE REXR opened at $38.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

