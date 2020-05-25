20,860 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after buying an additional 1,634,609 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,500 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,266,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,603 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $35.55 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

