ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $5,936,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In related news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $251,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,642.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,186 shares of company stock worth $15,456,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.