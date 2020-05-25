20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.0% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,059,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,394,000 after buying an additional 338,927 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 131,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 79,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 78,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $89.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

