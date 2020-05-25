Fiera Capital Corp Sells 916 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $179.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average is $207.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

