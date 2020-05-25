PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 375 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.23.

NYSE CP opened at $241.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

