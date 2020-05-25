PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,273 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.64.

EA opened at $119.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

