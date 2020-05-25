Swiss National Bank Purchases 955,000 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 122.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of TELUS worth $26,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TELUS by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TELUS by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TU. CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of TU stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.09%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.