Swiss National Bank Has $26.95 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.84.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.43 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

