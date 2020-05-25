International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. International Bancshares has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 91.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in International Bancshares by 73.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

