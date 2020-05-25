Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

