BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $45.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.32.

NYSE BJ opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $487,047.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 384,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 809.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

