UBS Group Raises BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $40.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $37.09 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

