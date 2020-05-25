Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 447 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

MTN stock opened at $194.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

