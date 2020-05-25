ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 121.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

