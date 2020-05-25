AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,698,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 43,942 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $282,107.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $810,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

