Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

CZR stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

