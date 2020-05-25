First Trust Advisors LP Sells 44,896 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Xerox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 628,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 452,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 800,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.98 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

