Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Integer worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

