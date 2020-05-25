Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 65,357 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $35,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

CMP opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

