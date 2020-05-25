Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.7% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

AAPL opened at $318.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,382.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

