Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 107,988 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

