Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99,583 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 107,988 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

