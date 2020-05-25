Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,382.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.