Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,271 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $167,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.89 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,382.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

