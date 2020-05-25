GFS Advisors LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.51 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

