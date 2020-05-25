Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $95.00

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.92.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -265.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $92.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

