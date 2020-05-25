Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) PT at $209.80

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.80.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,499 shares of company stock valued at $82,161,311 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Masimo by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $246.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.36. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $128.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

