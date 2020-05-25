Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

BLU opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Bellus Health has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bellus Health by 23,075.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,649 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 321,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bellus Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,437,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

