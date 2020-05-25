Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) released its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FL stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

