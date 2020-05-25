Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,913 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of CNH Industrial worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,091,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $5.50 on Monday. CNH Industrial NV has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

