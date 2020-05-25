Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 48,063 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 2,491.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $553.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $103,848.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,600 shares of company stock worth $330,169. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OEC. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

