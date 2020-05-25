Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 10,017 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 100,170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 527.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PVH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of PVH opened at $44.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.