Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $67,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $35,656,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,664 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.