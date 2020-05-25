Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

