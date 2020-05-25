BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,278.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

