Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,975.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

