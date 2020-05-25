Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

