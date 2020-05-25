SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,657 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,657 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $100,073. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INO opened at $14.08 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INO shares. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

