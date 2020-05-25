Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,975.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

