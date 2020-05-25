Corundum Group Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
