Corundum Group Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

