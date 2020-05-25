Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.