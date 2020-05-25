MBE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

