Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $344,000 Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000.

FIVE stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

