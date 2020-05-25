Personal Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,278.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,975.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

