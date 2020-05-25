WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rowe lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

