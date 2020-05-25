Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,278.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

