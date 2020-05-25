Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,975.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

